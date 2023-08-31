University of Calgary Offers Course on Using AI as a Business Tool

The University of Calgary is launching a new course this fall called Generative AI and Prompting, which aims to teach students how to effectively use AI tools such as ChatGPT and Midjourney in real-world business settings. The course, offered by the Haskayne School of Business, will provide students with an in-depth understanding of generative AI technology and how to harness its power.

The goal of the course is to equip students with the skills to make the most out of generative AI in a competitive environment. Associate Professor Mohammad Keyhani, who designed the course, believes it is crucial for students to appreciate the importance of contemporary AI tools and how they are changing the way we work. He emphasizes that many people underestimate the power of generative AI and the impact it will have on our lives.

Students will learn how to effectively use tools like ChatGPT and Midjourney in various professional settings and find innovative solutions to real-world problems. The course has already attracted interest from both undergraduate and graduate students, with limited seats available for those interested in pursuing it.

By teaching AI as a business tool, the course aims to help students become more productive and make better use of technology. Keyhani hopes to learn from the students as well, as the field of generative AI is still a collective discovery process. The course will provide students with the opportunity to explore the possibilities and potential of generative AI.

Other professors, such as Hadi Fariborzi from Mount Royal University, are also integrating AI tools into their classes to enhance learning and productivity. Fariborzi plans to use AI tools to help students come up with new business ideas and create brand identities.

While AI technology shows promise in improving productivity, it is important to approach it with caution. Professor Tom Keenan, a board chair of the Information and Communications Technology Council, advises business people to be critical of AI and verify its outputs. Students using AI tools like ChatGPT for research should double-check their references to ensure accuracy.

Overall, the new course at the University of Calgary aims to give students a competitive advantage in the job market by equipping them with the knowledge and skills to effectively use AI tools. Those who understand and can harness the power of AI will be well-positioned for success in the evolving workplace.

Definitions:

– Generative AI: AI technology that can produce creative and original outputs, such as generating text or images.

– ChatGPT: A popular AI tool developed by OpenAI that uses natural language processing to generate human-like responses in a conversational context.

– Midjourney: Specific AI tool or technology not further defined in the article.

Sources:

– The University of Calgary

– Haskayne School of Business

– The Calgary Eyeopener