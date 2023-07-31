The Power of AI Imagery in Pregnancy and Parenting

Remini’s AI imagery has opened up new and exciting possibilities in the realm of pregnancy and parenting. However, there are concerns about the broader impact of computer-generated children. One scholar warns that these images can lead to ideas and practices that conflict with Catholic teachings on sexuality, reproduction, and the purpose of human life.

Emma Waters, a research associate at the Heritage Foundation, acknowledges the tremendous potential for good in AI but also points out its limitations in benevolent applications. For instance, apps like Remini can create images of children born to same-sex couples, which goes against the intended plan of marriage and reproduction according to religious beliefs. These advancements may nurture desires that cannot be fulfilled, even with scientific advancements.

The implications of this technology are even more troubling in the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) industry. IVF already commodifies children, allowing parents to select characteristics like eye and hair color. However, autogenerated child imagery could take the concept of “building a baby” to new heights. Using genetic testing, scientists could produce realistic images of lab-created embryos, giving parents the ability to choose which ones to implant.

Waters warns that approaching reproduction as consumers could significantly reshape our expectations of having children. If children can be created and designed based on specific needs or desires, the act of having kids becomes more akin to ordering a product rather than receiving a gift from the union of a husband and wife.

Real-life incidents showcasing the unintended consequences of child commodification have already surfaced. In California, a gay couple sued a fertility clinic after requesting a baby boy but receiving a baby girl instead. They accuse the clinic of negligence and recklessness for not honoring their gender request, and they also seek reimbursement for the costs incurred during the surrogacy/IVF process.

It is crucial to consider the ethical implications of AI imagery in pregnancy and parenting. While this technology offers exciting possibilities, its usage should be guided by a thorough understanding of the ethical, religious, and societal implications it may have.