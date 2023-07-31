The Impact of AI-Generated Child Images on Reproduction and Parenting

The advancements in AI technology, such as Remini’s AI imagery, have opened up new possibilities in the realms of pregnancy and parenting. However, there are concerns regarding the broader impact of computer-generated children on society and religious beliefs.

Emma Waters, a Heritage Foundation research associate, acknowledges the potential benefits of AI but cautions against its misuse. She points out that apps like Remini can create images of children produced by homosexual couples, which goes against the teachings of Catholicism on marriage and reproduction. These technological advancements may create desires that cannot be fulfilled, despite scientific attempts to make them possible.

The implications of AI-generated child imagery are even more significant in the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) industry. IVF already allows parents to choose certain characteristics of their child, but autogenerated child imagery could take this “build-a-baby” experience to a new level. Genetic testing of embryos could produce lifelike images of lab-created babies, giving parents the opportunity to choose which embryos to implant.

Waters warns that this consumerist approach to reproduction could drastically alter our perception of having children. If children become products that can be designed according to specific needs or desires, rather than gifts from the union of a husband and wife, it raises ethical concerns. It blurs the line between ordering a product and bringing a child into the world.

Real-life incidents highlighting the unintended consequences of child commodification have already emerged. For instance, a gay couple in California sued a fertility clinic after they received a baby girl instead of the requested baby boy. The couple claimed negligence on the part of the clinic, as they had spent a significant amount of money on the surrogacy/IVF process and intended to eventually have two sons, which added unexpected child care costs.

The power of AI-generated child images offers exciting possibilities, but it is essential to consider the implications it may have on beliefs, reproductive practices, and societal values.