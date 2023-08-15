Democrats Establish New Working Group on Artificial Intelligence

Democrats in Congress are forming a new working group focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and the prevention of deepfakes. The AI working group will be chaired by Representative Derek Kilmer of Washington. The group is part of the New Democrat Coalition, a bloc of 97 liberal and centrist House members.

The working group will prioritize several key issues related to AI. One area of focus will be harnessing the opportunities presented by AI while ensuring that workers who are displaced by AI technologies can be retrained and remain employed.

However, one of the most pressing concerns for lawmakers is the potential misuse of AI through deepfakes. Deepfakes are generated using AI algorithms and can be used to create false or misleading information. This can range from foreign states spreading political disinformation to damaging an individual’s reputation through fabricated media.

Representative Kilmer highlighted the urgency of addressing this issue, stating that Congress needs to “get smart and get smart fast” in response to the potential impact of AI-generated disinformation.

Legislation has already been introduced by Representative Joe Morelle to criminalize the sharing of AI-generated images depicting real people in compromising situations. Additionally, there are concerns about the use of AI-generated images in political campaign ads, as seen with recent examples involving the voice and images of former President Donald Trump.

The establishment of the AI working group by Democrats is part of a larger trend in Congress to address the implications of AI. There are bipartisan caucuses in both the House and Senate, as well as an informal working group led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy that is drafting bipartisan bills for future AI legislation.

While the timeline for voting on AI bills is uncertain, the formation of working groups and caucuses underscores the growing recognition of AI as a significant policy issue that requires attention and regulation.