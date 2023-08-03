Artificial Intelligence-Powered Ultrasounds Approved by FDA for Prenatal Care

Artificial intelligence-powered ultrasounds are now one step closer to becoming part of routine prenatal care. Sonio Detect, an AI-powered ultrasound scanning technology developed by Sonio, has received FDA approval, making it the first product of its kind to achieve this milestone.

Sonio Detect functions as a high-tech helper for maternity care professionals, scanning for warning signs that could indicate fetal health issues. During testing, the technology analyzed over 70,000 ultrasound images and accurately identified more than 300 potential prenatal syndromes and anomalies with a 95% or higher accuracy rate. The product is compatible with any type of ultrasound technology, including GE, Samsung, and Caron.

Traditional fetal ultrasounds often require manual labeling on every captured image, which can be prone to errors and lead to important images of the fetus being forgotten. This can result in lower-quality or incomplete ultrasound exams, causing up to 50% of fetal anomalies to be missed before birth.

The AI-powered Sonio Detect aims to address this issue by ensuring that ultrasound exams are complete, images are of good quality, and anomalies are detected earlier. It can automatically extract images from clips acquired by physicians, serving as a “safety net” for healthcare professionals. The tool allows physicians to spend more time with patients and scanning rather than on cumbersome manual tasks.

Sonio Detect is designed for use by all pregnant women, not just high-risk patients. It offers broad applicability, regardless of patients’ BMI, age, ethnicity, or gestational age. Additionally, the technology has the potential to be especially helpful in underserved areas, such as rural or underinsured regions, expanding access to quality prenatal care.

While Sonio Detect is designed to assist sonographers and ultrasound readers in making the best decisions, it is not intended to replace their expertise. Diagnostic tools, including AI, should be used to support clinical suspicion and guide treatment protocols, but not at the expense of the human aspect of medicine.

Sonio aims to make Sonio Detect available in the U.S. by early October, initially targeting women’s health MSOs, private practices, community centers, and academic centers. The company is also exploring insurance coverage options. The goal is to transform prenatal care by providing a reliable tool that ensures better health outcomes for both mothers and babies.