Artificial Intelligence Helps Identify Prostate Cancer Patients Who Benefit from Hormone Therapy

Researchers at University Hospitals (UH) have developed a computer-based test in partnership with ArteraAi that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to determine which prostate cancer patients are likely to benefit from hormone therapy. Traditional statistics and diagnostic criteria used by doctors have limitations, leaving patients to decide between aggressive treatment and the risk of side effects. Hormone therapy involves stopping the production of testosterone in men, but this can result in unwanted side effects such as weight gain, impotence, decreased muscle mass, and feminization.

Dr. Daniel Spratt, radiation oncologist at UH Seidman Cancer Center, explained that hormone therapy is a treatment many patients dread, so it should only be administered to those who will benefit. The AI test combines clinical information about individual patients with digital images of cancerous tissues taken during biopsy. Using a machine-learning algorithm, the AI can identify thousands of features in the images to differentiate between patients who will benefit from hormone therapy and those who won’t.

The AI test is a significant game changer for patients, as it can help doctors make more accurate decisions about the aggressiveness of a patient’s disease. In a study involving over 5,000 patients from 100 different centers in the US and Canada, the researchers found that 60% of patients with intermediate prostate cancer would not benefit from hormone therapy. The test included a highly diverse population, including African American men who are typically underrepresented in clinical trials despite being more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

UH Seidman Cancer Center is currently offering the AI test to patients free of charge as part of an early access program. Dr. Spratt believes that the cost of the test will not be prohibitive in the long run, as AI technology is cheap, offers fast results, and can be easily reproduced and delivered worldwide. He predicts that AI will become a commonly used technology in prostate cancer treatment in the coming years. The research findings were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.