Artificial Intelligence Model Predicts Origin of Cancers of Unknown Primary

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can predict the origin of cancers of unknown primary (CUP) by analyzing the patient’s genetic information. The AI model, known as OncoNPC, was tested on 900 patients and was able to accurately classify at least 40% of tumors. This information can help doctors recommend the best-targeted treatments for these patients.

The study found that if the origin of cancer had been detected, 15% of the patients could have received targeted treatments. However, the study has limitations as the data used for analysis came from just one institution, and a large portion of the patients were White, suggesting that the model may be more accurate for White patients. The researchers hope to gather more comprehensive data to improve the model’s accuracy for a diverse patient population.

While the findings show promising results, the researchers see OncoNPC as a tool to be used in conjunction with conventional cancer treatments, not as a replacement. They emphasize the importance of validating the study results across different institutions and hope that it leads to more treatment options for CUP patients.

In the future, the researchers plan to integrate unstructured data like pathology images and clinical notes to improve the AI model’s understanding of tumors. This could potentially enhance its ability to predict survival and recommend optimal treatments.

Dr. Tinglong Dai, a professor at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, sees this study as an important step toward identifying optimal treatment plans for patients with cancers of unknown origin. However, he suggests that further validation through field studies is needed to assess the model’s real-world performance. Incorporating unstructured data, such as pathology images, could also improve the model’s predictive accuracy. The integration of multiple data sources is expected to result in a more robust approach.