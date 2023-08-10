Artificial Intelligence Model Helps Identify Origin of Unknown Primary Cancers (CUP)

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that analyzes the genetic information of cancer patients with unknown primary tumors (CUP) to predict the origin of the disease. The AI model, called OncoNPC, was tested on 900 patients with CUP and was able to accurately classify at least 40% of the tumors, according to a study published in Nature Medicine.

The ability to determine the origin of CUP tumors can help doctors recommend targeted treatments for these patients, who often have limited treatment options due to the unknown nature of their cancer. The researchers found that 15% of the patients in the study could have received targeted treatments if the origin of their cancer had been detected.

However, the study had limitations. The clinical data used for analysis came from just one institution, which may affect the applicability of the findings to other settings. Additionally, the AI model considered only 22 of the most common cancer types for classifying tumors, so predictions may be less certain for unlisted types.

Despite these limitations, the researchers see OncoNPC as a tool to be used in conjunction with conventional cancer treatments, not as a replacement. They hope to validate the study results across different institutions and gather more comprehensive data to improve the model’s accuracy.

In the future, the researchers aim to integrate unstructured data like pathology images and clinical notes into the AI model to enhance its understanding of tumors and improve predictive accuracy. Incorporating multiple data sources will likely result in a more robust approach to identifying optimal treatment plans for patients with CUP.

Dr. Tinglong Dai, a professor at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, sees this study as an important step toward identifying optimal treatment strategies for patients with unknown primary cancers. However, further validation through field studies is necessary to assess the model’s real-world performance. The acceptance and effective incorporation of AI models by physicians will be crucial in translating evidence into actionable strategies.