New AI Model Predicts Origin of Tumors in Cancer Patients

Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that can help determine the origin of tumors in cancer patients. The model analyzes the patient’s genetic information to predict where the tumor first appeared. In a study published in Nature Medicine, the researchers used the AI model on 900 patients with cancers of unknown primary (CUP) and accurately classified at least 40% of the tumors.

The findings from this AI model can assist doctors in recommending the best-targeted treatments for cancer patients. The model, called OncoNPC, uses genomic data collected during routine clinical practice to aid in clinical decision-making for CUP tumors. The researchers also discovered that 15% of the patients could have received targeted treatments if the origin of their cancer had been detected.

However, the study has limitations. The data used for analysis came from just one institution, which may limit how well the findings apply to other settings. Additionally, the AI model only considered 22 of the most common cancer types for classifying tumors, meaning predictions may be less certain for unlisted types. The researchers hope to gather more comprehensive data in the future to address this limitation.

The lead author of the study, Intae Moon, emphasized that OncoNPC is intended to be used in combination with conventional cancer treatments, not as a replacement. Moon also highlighted the importance of validating the study results across different institutions. The researchers plan to integrate unstructured data such as pathology images and clinical notes into the AI model to achieve a more comprehensive understanding of tumors.

Dr. Tinglong Dai, professor of operations management and business analytics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, described the study as an important step toward identifying optimal treatment plans for patients with cancer of unknown origin. However, he emphasized the need for further validation in real-world settings and the integration of multiple data sources to improve predictive accuracy.