AI-Powered Project, AniFaceDrawing, Aims to Help Create High-Quality Anime Character Portraits

Researchers from the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (JAIST) and Waseda University have developed a new AI-powered project called AniFaceDrawing. The aim of this program is to assist individuals with no artistic talent in creating high-quality anime character portraits.

Teaching an AI to draw in an anime-like style proved to be a challenging task for the researchers. The unique characteristics and abstract nature of anime art made it difficult to create professional-quality portraits. The challenge was further compounded by the lack of detail and shape information in the input sketches made by general users during the drawing process.

To overcome these challenges, the researchers developed AniFaceDrawing, a novel high-quality anime portrait drawing assistance system. The program enables even beginners to create anime drawings of professional standards.

Using AniFaceDrawing is simple. Users draw in the leftmost panel on the screen, and the AI extrapolates the rest of the character line art in the other two panels with varying levels of detail. The user then has the option to choose one of the AI-generated panels, which is displayed below the leftmost panel. If the user is satisfied with the AI’s work, they can trace it. However, if they want to make changes to specific features such as the eyes, mouth, or hair, they can redraw those areas and the AI will update its guess accordingly.

Once the user is happy with the AI-assisted line art, they can select a reference photo which the AI will use as a template for adding colors, shading, and additional details.

While AniFaceDrawing certainly produces pictures that surpass the abilities of those with no artistic talent, claiming that the results reach “professional standards” may be overly optimistic. The program sometimes struggles with aspects such as accurate placement of facial features and general asymmetry in the eyes and eyebrows. Additionally, there are instances where the program has difficulty differentiating between clothing, skin, and hair outside of the general facial area.

Overall, AniFaceDrawing is an interesting research project that highlights the impressive skills of human artists.