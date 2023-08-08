An AI Platform Aims to Improve Dental Diagnosis Accuracy

An artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the University of Surrey, in collaboration with King’s College London, Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust, and Oral Health Foundation, has the potential to enhance the accuracy of diagnosing tooth decay and gum diseases through dental radiograms (X-rays).

The platform utilizes an AI model capable of recognizing abnormalities in anatomical structures. The objective of the project is to create a comprehensive solution for collecting and annotating dental radiographs, aiding in disease diagnosis within clinical settings.

The project has secured £1.55 million in grant funding from the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR).

If deployed on a wider scale, this technology has the potential to save time and money by allowing dentists to quickly identify abnormalities and interpret radiograms more accurately.

The next phase of the project involves the development of a working prototype suitable for real-life clinical environments. This includes efforts to gather a representative set of annotated radiograms and train a custom-built AI model specifically for dental disease detection.

Senior lecturer in Artificial Intelligence and project lead at the University of Surrey, Dr Yunpeng Li, expressed excitement for the collaborative effort. He anticipates comprehensive outcomes over the coming years.

Professor Owen Addison, joint project lead at King’s College London, supports the development of AI systems that can deliver more precise diagnoses and aid in clinical decision-making. However, he emphasizes the importance of ensuring the trustworthiness of such systems and their ability to meet the needs of end-users.

