Boosting the Use of Artificial Neural Networks for Polyp Segmentation in Colonoscopy Imagery

Researchers have developed two deep learning modules to enhance the use of artificial neural networks in identifying potentially cancerous growths in colonoscopy imagery. Colonoscopy is the gold standard for detecting colorectal growths or polyps in the colon. These growths can be early signs of rectal cancer, so early detection is crucial.

The identification process, known as polyp segmentation, involves differentiating polyp segments from normal layers of tissue in the colon. While this task was traditionally performed by humans, computer algorithms have taken over in recent years. These algorithms rely on characteristics such as texture and geometry to label pixels in the image.

However, there are still challenges in locating the boundaries of polyps. Image noise caused by the rotational movement of the colonoscope lens during image capture is one challenge. This rotational movement leads to motion blur and reflection issues, making it difficult to define polyp boundaries. Another challenge is the camouflage effect of polyps, as their color and texture closely resemble surrounding tissues, making them hard to distinguish.

To address these challenges, the researchers developed two deep learning modules. The Similarity Aggregation Module (SAM) tackles the noise issues caused by rotational movement, while the Camouflage Identification Module (CIM) addresses the camouflage effect.

The SAM extracts information from individual pixels and uses semantic cues from the image as a whole. By considering the relationships between objects in an image, the SAM improves identification accuracy. The CIM, on the other hand, captures subtle polyp clues concealed within low-level image features. It filters out irrelevant information and enhances segmentation accuracy.

Testing the modules on colonoscopy image datasets showed improvements compared to other polyp segmentation models. The SAM achieved a 2.6% increase in performance, and the CIM added an extra 1.8% improvement.

The researchers now plan to refine and optimize their approach to reduce its computational demand. They aim to make it practical for real-world medical contexts by employing techniques such as model compression.