College of Charleston Introduces AI-Powered Chatbot to Assist Students

The College of Charleston is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance student support by launching “Clyde the Chatbot.” This text messaging service, powered by AI, will provide students with 24-hour access to campus resources.

“Clyde the Chatbot,” developed through a collaboration between Academic Affairs and Student Affairs, aims to answer students’ questions and connect them to support services in areas such as academics, finances, campus engagement, and mental and physical health. Christopher Korey, associate provost for student success, emphasizes the importance of this collaboration in providing coordinated holistic support for students.

By offering assistance round the clock, the chatbot aims to fill the gaps when college offices might not be open but students are most active. Moreover, the chatbot will proactively reach out to students during the semester to check on their well-being, enabling student success offices to offer support earlier in the academic term.

Students can choose to opt in to receive messages from Clyde starting August 29. Officials state that Clyde will send texts every seven to 10 days to those who subscribe. The AI-powered chatbot is developed in collaboration with EdSights, an education technology company that is already used by more than 200 universities across the United States.

By leveraging AI technology, the College of Charleston aims to improve its services by providing students with convenient and accessible support. “Clyde the Chatbot” is part of the college’s ongoing efforts to embrace innovative solutions to enhance the overall student experience.