How NeuralGarage’s VisualDub Uses AI to Sync Dubbed Content

NeuralGarage, a Bangalore-based deep tech startup, has developed a solution to address the problem of audio-visual disparity in dubbed content. The company’s flagship product, VisualDub, uses generative AI to sync the lip and jaw movements of actors with the audio, making dubbed content visually realistic and natural.

The idea for VisualDub came from Anjan Banerjee, one of the founders of NeuralGarage, who experienced disconnect while watching a Korean movie dubbed in English. The dubbed audio did not synchronize with the facial movements of the actors, preventing him from fully immersing himself in the story. This led Banerjee to explore whether advancements in artificial intelligence could solve this issue.

Banerjee, along with his colleagues from IIT Kanpur, Subhabrata Debnath and Subhashish Saha, began studying the potential of AI to bridge the gap between audio and video. They developed VisualDub to sync the lip and jaw movements of actors with the words being spoken, eliminating the audio-visual discord in dubbed content.

VisualDub uses proprietary algorithms to map phonemes (the smallest unit of human sound) with visemes (the corresponding lip shapes). This mapping is universally true for every language in the world. The technology transforms facial parts using audio activations, blending them with the rest of the scene to create a visually realistic and natural effect.

NeuralGarage offers VisualDub through API integration, SaaS, and desktop software. The technology has been tested in more than 30 languages, including Indian languages and international languages such as Italian, German, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Mandarin.

The startup has already worked with clients such as Amazon India and Microsoft. It generates business from verticals like advertising, influencer marketing, content creation, OTT, and films. The company has raised $1.45 million in its seed round.

NeuralGarage aims to make communication seamless across language barriers through the power of AI. As demand for generative AI technology continues to grow in the media, entertainment, and marketing services sectors, NeuralGarage is well-positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity.