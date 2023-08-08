NetSPI Introduces ML/AI Pentesting Solution for Secure Model Implementation

NetSPI, a global leader in offensive security, has launched its ML/AI Pentesting solution to provide a comprehensive approach to safeguarding machine learning model implementations. This unique solution focuses on identifying and remediating vulnerabilities in machine learning systems, such as Large Language Models (LLMs), while also offering guidance and real-world advice to ensure security from ideation to implementation.

As organizations increasingly adopt ML and AI technologies, it is crucial for them to understand the associated threats and weaknesses in order to build more secure models. NetSPI’s testing methodology is grounded in adversarial machine learning, which involves studying attacks on ML systems and developing corresponding defenses. This research enables NetSPI’s offensive security experts to effectively identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in ML models by subjecting them to real adversarial attack techniques.

“We understand that securing technologies like ML/AI can be daunting, but our customers don’t have to tackle this journey alone,” said Nick Landers, VP of Research at NetSPI. “We are excited to bring our expertise in machine learning, cybersecurity, and data science to help organizations navigate this emerging field with security as a top priority. Our goal is to enable innovation with confidence rather than hindering it.”

NetSPI’s ML/AI Pentesting solution is designed to enhance the robustness, trustworthiness, and security of ML systems, with a particular focus on LLMs. During an assessment, customers can expect a dedicated partner throughout the entire process, from ideation to real-world deployment. NetSPI provides comprehensive security testing across the organization’s tech stack, leveraging its expertise in application cloud and network security testing. The solution offers an evaluation of defenses against major attacks and tailored adversarial examples, guidance on building a robust development and training pipeline, and delivers comprehensive vulnerability reports and remediation instructions through NetSPI’s PTaaS platform.

Vinay Anand, Chief Product Officer at NetSPI, emphasized the importance of securing ML/AI systems in the face of new challenges brought by technology advancements. He stated, “Our new pentesting solution equips businesses with the knowledge, tools, and best practices needed to protect their machine learning systems from adversarial threats and improve overall resiliency to attacks.”

NetSPI will be available to discuss its ML/AI Penetration Testing solution at the Black Hat USA from August 9-10. For more information, visit the NetSPI website or contact NetSPI directly.