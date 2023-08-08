NetSPI Introduces ML/AI Pentesting Solution for Secure Machine Learning Model Implementations

NetSPI, a global leader in offensive security, has launched its ML/AI Pentesting solution to offer a comprehensive approach to protecting machine learning models. This unique solution focuses on identifying and remediating vulnerabilities in machine learning systems, particularly Large Language Models (LLMs). NetSPI’s testing methodology, rooted in adversarial machine learning, enables their security experts to understand and mitigate vulnerabilities in ML models, using real-world attack techniques.

As organizations increasingly adopt ML and AI technologies, it is crucial to recognize the unique threats associated with them and build secure models. NetSPI’s ML/AI Pentesting solution provides grounded advice and real-world guidance to ensure security is considered throughout the process, from ideation to implementation. Their expertise in machine learning, cybersecurity, and data science helps organizations navigate the emerging ML/AI space with confidence and innovation.

During the assessment, customers can expect a dedicated partner who supports them at every stage, holistic security testing across their tech stack, evaluation of defenses against major attacks, guidance on building a robust development and training pipeline, and comprehensive vulnerability reports with remediation instructions.

Vinay Anand, Chief Product Officer at NetSPI, emphasizes the importance of securing ML/AI systems and protecting them from adversarial threats. The ML/AI Pentesting solution equips businesses with the knowledge, tools, and best practices necessary to enhance the robustness, trustworthiness, and security of their ML systems. It improves overall resiliency to attacks and ensures the continued adoption of ML/AI technologies.

NetSPI will showcase the ML/AI Penetration Testing solution at Black Hat USA from August 9-10. Organizations interested in learning more about NetSPI’s ML/AI Pentesting solution can visit their website or contact them for additional information.