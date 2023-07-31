Netflix Hiring Artificial Intelligence Specialists Amid Hollywood Strike

Streaming video giant Netflix is currently looking to recruit artificial intelligence (AI) specialists, offering salaries as high as $900,000. This comes at a time when Hollywood actors and writers are engaged in a historic strike aimed at limiting the use of AI technology.

One job posting by Netflix is for a product manager of their machine learning platform. The role, which offers a total compensation between $300,000 and $900,000, involves defining the platform’s strategic vision, prioritizing investments, and monitoring industry trends. The listing boasts that the successful candidate will have the opportunity to create innovative product experiences previously unseen in the industry.

Netflix is also seeking a senior software engineer with an annual income ranging from $100,000 to $700,000. This role involves developing a product that facilitates the building, management, and scaling of real-life machine learning applications. Additionally, Netflix is looking for a machine-learning scientist with a total pay range of $150,000 to $750,000 to develop algorithms that enable high-quality localization.

The company heavily relies on machine learning technology, using it to enhance its member experience, optimize its service, and shape its catalog. Aside from its recommendation algorithm, Netflix employs machine learning to optimize the production of original movies and TV shows at its growing studio.

Netflix is not only hiring AI specialists for its streaming platform but also for its gaming studio. They are recruiting a technical director of AI/machine learning to lead a team and develop new types of games that leverage advancements in AI/ML technologies. This position offers an annual salary between $450,000 and $650,000.

The use of generative AI, the technology behind popular apps like ChatGPT and MidJourney, has been a major point of contention between movie studios and creators/performers during the strike. The technology is seen as a potential threat to the acting and writing professions. Background performers, in particular, have been a focus of concern, with studios proposing to scan them and own the likeness forever. Writers fear that AI will lead to reduced compensation and loss of ownership of their work.

While media outlets and companies like Disney have already embraced AI for tasks like writing articles and developing video game characters, the hiring of AI specialists by Netflix signals the company’s commitment to leveraging the technology for future growth and innovation.