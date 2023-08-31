Artificial Intelligence (AI) has long been portrayed in Hollywood as a treacherous force that will betray humanity. From HAL in “2001: A Space Odyssey” to the Terminator in the franchise of the same name, the narrative of AI turning against its creators has been ingrained in our collective consciousness. But what if this betrayal narrative is distracting us from the true threat posed by AI?

In a thought-provoking novella titled “The Machine Stops,” British novelist E.M. Forster presents a chilling vision of a future where humans have become comfortable in their isolated, underground cells, connected to one another through a sophisticated Machine. All their needs are met, and direct experiences are avoided. This curated world of ease and pleasure eventually leads to a crisis of exhaustion and decay.

Forster’s warning is one of a different kind of threat from automation, one that robs humanity of genuine connections and experiences. Instead of fearing a malevolent AI, we should be grappling with the ethical implications of transformative technologies. The focus on maximizing efficiency and making life easier can lead to a lethargic and stagnant society, devoid of wonder and purpose.

The true danger lies not in a backstabbing AI, but in the possibility of becoming enslaved by our own creations. We must consider the impact of AI on our values, relationships, and the very essence of what it means to be human. Rather than fearing a Hollywood-style AI rebellion, we should be asking ourselves how we can ensure that AI serves humanity in a way that promotes our growth and well-being.

As we navigate the complexities of AI and other transformative technologies, we must approach them with ethical considerations at the forefront. It is not enough to simply create and implement these technologies; we must also grapple with the implications and consequences they may have on our society. Only by doing so can we harness the potential of AI while safeguarding humanity from the threats it may pose.

