NCSoft Develops VARCO AI Language Models for Game Development

Generative AI technology has become increasingly prevalent in various aspects of our lives, including web browsing and computer coding. Now, South Korean game developer NCSoft has announced the development of four new AI language models, collectively known as VARCO, to enhance future game development processes.

VARCO, shorthand for “Via AI, Realize your Creativity and Originality,” refers not only to the four language models but also to a range of associated products and services that NCSoft plans to build upon them. These potential offerings include digital humans, generative AI platforms, and conversational language models, according to a company press release.

The four models under VARCO are VARCO base LLM, Art, Text, and Human. The initial release will be the base LLM, with the Korean version available on August 16, followed by English and bilingual versions by the end of the month. The LLM will be trained with 1.3 billion, 6.4 billion, and 13 billion parameters, with larger versions becoming available later in the year.

NCSoft’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jehee Lee, stated that the LLM is trained using publicly available datasets, data collected from the internet, and internally generated data. The company is committed to improving the performance of the language models to produce text that upholds universal values.

Lee emphasized the importance of addressing bias during the data construction process. NCSoft employs a pipeline where collected data is thoroughly analyzed and evaluated based on various criteria, such as format, content, and ethics, to create high-quality datasets.

Later versions of the LLM will offer more refined responses as the size of the model increases. However, the operating cost also rises, so NCSoft is focused on developing computationally powerful yet lightweight models.

The VARCO models will serve as the foundation for three additional services. VARCO Art, a text-to-image generator, aims to replicate the style of specific artists. VARCO Text generates and manages core game settings, including plot scenarios and character worldviews. VARCO Human is an integrated tool for creating, editing, and managing digital humans. All three services can be accessed through NCSoft’s VACRO Studio suite, which will launch in 2024.

Although initially aimed at streamlining game development, VARCO stands out as a vertical AI with the ability to address pain points across different industries. These generative models can contribute to planning, development, and operation tasks in the gaming industry, such as creating character dialogues and region-specific quests.

NCSoft acknowledges the importance of human judgment and additional work to produce sophisticated results. The company believes that generative AI technology can enhance human labor by automating repetitive tasks and enabling designers to focus on more complex aspects of game development. Furthermore, NCSoft sees potential for its AI to extend beyond the gaming industry into fields such as fashion, healthcare, mobility, robotics, and content creation.