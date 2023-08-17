NCSOFT Introduces Varco LLM Korean Language Model for Game Development

NCSOFT Corp., a South Korean game developer, has entered the local-language generative artificial intelligence market with the launch of a large-scale Korean language model (LLM) called Varco LLM. Unlike Naver Corp. and Kakao Corp., who have already made significant progress in this field, NCSOFT’s Varco LLM is specifically optimized for game development.

The Varco LLM is trained on text, images, and videos related to gaming content, including artificial humans, with the aim of creating immersive games. Although it has a smaller number of parameters compared to Naver and Kakao’s models, NCSOFT claims that the Varco LLM is well-suited for certain applications in terms of both costs and performance.

NCSOFT’s Varco LLM comes in three variations of parameter size: 1.3 billion, 6.4 billion, and 13 billion parameters. In comparison, Kakao plans to release a next-generation LLM in October, with parameter sizes ranging from 6 billion to 65 billion. Naver’s upcoming HyperCLOVA platform, set to launch later this year, will utilize a massive 204 billion parameters.

According to Lee Je-hee, NCSOFT’s Chief Research Officer, the Varco LLM exceeds the performance of other Korean language AI models of similar size. The company also has plans to introduce the Varco Studio platform for in-house use next month and make it available to the public in the first half of next year. Additionally, NCSOFT is currently developing a multimodal LLM with 100 billion parameters, which will not only generate images, text, and videos but also analyze them. It is scheduled for release in March next year.

While industry experts are uncertain about the impact the Varco LLM will have on NCSOFT’s earnings and share price, the company is hopeful that this foray into the local-language generative AI market will pave the way for future success.

