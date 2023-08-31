CityLife

The Power of AI Models

The Promising Future of Artificial Intelligence in Business

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 31, 2023
Artificial intelligence (AI) has rapidly transformed the landscape for small businesses, with the convergence of AI and commerce opening up new possibilities. Tech giants and startups are engaged in intense competition to develop cutting-edge AI solutions that will drive integration and shape the future of AI in business. According to Vantage Bank’s President and CEO Jeff Sinnott, the key to success lies in being the pioneer of the next groundbreaking AI solution.

Over the past decade, AI has made significant advancements. Modern apps have surpassed their earlier versions, and recent years have witnessed remarkable progress, exemplified by the likes of Chat GPT. AI can now perform complex tasks, leveraging vast global datasets to provide instantaneous and objective solutions. Local businesses in Fort Worth are already utilizing AI in various ways, such as virtual assistants and language models for email writing and data management.

AI’s future in commercial and customer applications looks promising, particularly in streamlining customer risk mitigation and combating fraud. However, there are challenges that need to be addressed. Sinnott emphasizes the importance of a balanced regulatory framework to encourage innovation while preventing misuse of AI.

For Fort Worth, preparing for the impact of AI on the workforce requires embracing uncertainty. Sinnott believes that fostering an adaptable and open mindset among employees is crucial. The implementation of AI is prominent in industries like banking, primarily due to the high regulatory requirements and security demands. By partnering with a bank that utilizes AI for tasks such as fraud detection and customer behavior analysis, businesses can benefit from personalized services, improved decision-making, and increased efficiency. This, in turn, allows team members to focus on building personal relationships with clients.

Embracing AI and remaining adaptable will unlock opportunities for consumers and small businesses in Fort Worth. Sinnott asserts that the race for AI supremacy is officially on, and those who embrace change and innovation will thrive in the AI-driven future.

Sources:
– Vantage Bank’s President and CEO Jeff Sinnott

