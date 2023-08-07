Naver’s Shares Rise on Strong Q2 Earnings and AI Push

Naver, the South Korean internet-platform company, experienced a surge in its shares, extending gains for a second session based on its strong second-quarter earnings and its emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI). The stock rose as much as 8.1% to 241,500 won ($185.25), which marked the highest daily percentage increase since November.

Despite challenges from a slow online advertising market and a weak IT sector, Naver reported above-consensus quarterly earnings. Analysts believe that the company is well-positioned to benefit from a recovery in local advertising markets, and its AI initiatives are expected to be a catalyst for further growth.

In the second half of the year, Naver’s advertisement sales are projected to continue growing. Analysts anticipate a strong seasonal pickup in ad demand, particularly in the fourth quarter. They also predict that the company will generate additional revenue through cost savings.

Naver is set to release its new AI model, HyperCLOVA X, on August 24. This launch is expected to be followed by the introduction of customized AI tools such as CLOVA for Writing in September and CLOVA Studio for companies in October. These developments are aimed at fueling further growth and boosting the company’s overall earnings.

Besides AI initiatives, Naver is also focused on reducing labor and marketing costs, which will contribute to its improving financial performance.

