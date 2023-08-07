Naver’s Shares Rise on Strong Q2 Earnings and AI Initiatives

Naver, the South Korean internet-platform company, experienced a second consecutive day of share price gains and saw a significant rise in its stock in the early hours of Monday. The company’s shares increased by as much as 8.1% to 241,500 won ($185.25), which marks the highest daily percentage gain since November. Despite the benchmark Kospi index being slightly lower at 0.2%, Naver’s strong performance demonstrates its ability to outperform the market.

Naver’s impressive second-quarter earnings report, released on Friday, surpassed market expectations. This achievement is particularly notable considering the challenging conditions faced by the online advertising market and the generally weak IT sector. Analysts believe that Naver is well-positioned to benefit from the recovery of the local ad market, especially due to its emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Kim Ha-jeong, an analyst at DAOL Investment & Securities, predicts that Naver’s advertising sales will continue to grow throughout the second half of the year. She speculates that, in particular, the fourth quarter could witness a seasonal upswing in ad demand, contributing to the company’s overall revenue. Additionally, cost savings are expected to positively impact Naver’s earnings.

Another analyst, Lim Hee-seok from Mirae Asset Securities, anticipates the release of Naver’s new AI model, HyperCLOVA X, on August 24. The launch is expected to be followed by the introduction of customized AI tools such as CLOVA for Writing in September and CLOVA Studio for companies in October. This suite of AI solutions is predicted to drive further growth for Naver. The company is also likely to improve its earnings through cost reductions in labor and marketing expenses.

In summary, Naver’s strong second-quarter earnings and its strategic focus on AI technologies have led to a surge in its share price. The company’s ability to navigate challenging market conditions and capitalize on potential growth opportunities in the local ad market strengthens its positioning in the industry.