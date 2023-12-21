Scientists Advance Research on Nuclear Deflection of Asteroids

Researchers at Lawrence Livermore National Lab are pushing the boundaries of asteroid deflection research by simulating the effects of nuclear explosions on incoming objects. Led by Mary Burkey, the team has presented a paper that delves into the intricate details of this scenario, moving the field closer to understanding the efficacy of nuclear mitigation.

While using a satellite as a missile to redirect asteroids has been explored, the researchers argue that detonating a nuclear explosive device in close proximity to the incoming object may be the best approach. However, the challenge lies in executing the nuclear deflection in a precise manner to avoid the potential danger of asteroid fragments still hitting Earth.

The paper, published in the Planetary Science Journal, highlights the difficulties in fully simulating the energy deposition caused by a nuclear explosion. The process requires particle transport within a full radiation-hydrodynamics code equipped with detailed material models, making it computationally expensive and time-consuming. Even simplifying the asteroid’s structure and approximating it as a uniform sphere presents challenges due to the extensive physics involved.

The simulation conducted by Burkey and her team provides an inclusive exploration of the high-fluence regime, crucial for understanding how a disruption-style mitigation mission would operate. By examining how X-rays propagate and interact with an asteroid’s surface, the research sheds light on the microsecond-by-microsecond consequences of a nuclear deflection attempt.

The findings from this simulation method lay the groundwork for future large-scale studies on asteroid-nuking. The completion of this energy deposition model opens up opportunities to investigate various properties such as material distribution, density, rotation, irregular shapes, and composition on a larger scale. These factors have long been questioned in terms of their impact on the outcome of a deflection mission.

Additionally, the team calls for faster-running simulations that can be tailored to specific threat scenarios, minimizing response time. The integration of machine learning and artificial intelligence may prove instrumental in accelerating these simulations and potentially saving humanity from asteroid impacts.

As researchers continue to advance their understanding of nuclear deflection, the field moves closer to developing effective strategies for planetary defense against potentially destructive asteroids.