National Archives to Publish Inventory of AI Use Cases

The National Archives, responsible for maintaining government records, has announced plans to release an inventory of its artificial intelligence (AI) use cases on AI.gov. This move is in response to an executive order requiring federal agencies to produce inventories of their AI use cases. The inventory will be published on MAX.gov and each agency’s website to enhance government transparency and streamline the deployment of AI technology.

While compliance with the executive order has been inconsistent, the National Archives’ decision to make its inventory publicly available marks a significant step forward. Previously, the use cases were only accessible on the Office of Management and Budget-run Max.gov portal. The National Archives made this announcement after inquiries from FedScoop, indicating a greater commitment to openness.

Various government agencies, including the State Department, are recognizing the potential of AI in handling large amounts of records and documents. For example, the State Department is considering using AI to speed up declassification efforts, while other agencies are exploring AI’s potential for facilitating FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) processing.

The National Archives sees AI as an opportunity to improve natural language processing, search capabilities, and process automation. They are currently piloting AI and machine learning (ML) systems but have not yet deployed any solutions into production. The agency is in the process of developing an AI governance life cycle and evaluation criteria to ensure compliance with the executive order.

The National Archives aims to focus on AI use cases that will benefit researchers, archivists, and the general public. Key areas of focus include natural language processing, search capabilities, and backlog reduction efforts. By publishing their AI use case inventory, the National Archives aims to enhance transparency, encourage innovation, and harness the potential of AI for the benefit of all stakeholders.