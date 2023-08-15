The Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct (AICC) Project for Healthcare

The National Academy of Medicine (NAM) has established the Artificial Intelligence Code of Conduct (AICC) project to define the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in health, medical care, and research. NAM recognizes that AI has the potential to make a profound impact in the healthcare field and believes that clinicians need a set of governance standards to guide its development and application.

The objective of the AICC project is to widely adopt and translate the code and national healthcare AI architecture for implementation by various stakeholders, with continuous improvements to realize the enormous promise of AI in healthcare. The involvement of accomplished national leaders is crucial for creating a harmonized and broadly adopted AICC, as well as for developing a national architecture that promotes the equitable and responsible use of AI.

The committee will build upon related work by the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), a collaborative group consisting of academic, medical, and technological investigators, as well as federal agencies. CHAI recently published a report titled “Blueprint for Trustworthy AI Implementation Guidance and Assurance for Healthcare,” which focuses on evaluating AI technologies and their responsible use.

The AICC project is set to span over three years, starting with an in-person steering committee meeting in the summer. This will be followed by quarterly webinars until winter 2025. The project will address issues of privacy, ethics, equity, accountability, and applicability in at least two forms of AI.

NAM intends to examine large language model (LLM) AI programs, such as ChatGPT, which is known for its ability to generate human-like textual answers to user questions. The AICC will also explore predictive AI programs and models that can identify patients at risk of developing certain conditions and provide insights into likely treatment outcomes.

The AICC project represents a collaborative effort among various organizations to establish a code of conduct for AI in healthcare. It aims to ensure that AI applications are based on the best scientific principles, adhere to ethical standards, and align with societal values in pursuit of effectiveness, efficiency, and equity for all members of society.

