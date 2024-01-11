Asteroid 2023 WZ3 Set to Sweep Past Earth Today: Here’s What We Know

Summary:

A near-Earth asteroid known as Asteroid 2023 WZ3 is expected to make a close approach to our planet today. Although it is designated as a Near-Earth Asteroid, it poses no threat of collision. The asteroid, which belongs to the Apollo group, will pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 6.1 million kilometers. With a width of about 115 feet, it is comparable in size to an aircraft. Despite its size, the asteroid is not considered a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid, as it does not meet the criteria for designation. This is not the first time Asteroid 2023 WZ3 has come close to Earth, as it previously passed by in 1970 and will do so again in 2036.

FAQ

Q: What is Asteroid 2023 WZ3?

A: Asteroid 2023 WZ3 is a near-Earth asteroid that is part of the Apollo group.

Q: How close will the asteroid come to Earth?

A: The asteroid will pass by Earth at a distance of approximately 6.1 million kilometers.

Q: Does Asteroid 2023 WZ3 pose a threat of collision with Earth?

A: No, the asteroid poses no threat of collision with our planet.

Q: How big is Asteroid 2023 WZ3?

A: The asteroid has a width of around 115 feet, making it comparable in size to an aircraft.

Q: Is Asteroid 2023 WZ3 considered a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid?

A: No, the asteroid does not meet the criteria for designation as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid.

Q: Has Asteroid 2023 WZ3 come close to Earth before?

A: Yes, the asteroid previously passed by Earth in 1970 and will do so again in 2036.