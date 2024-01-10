New Mysterious Star Puzzles Astronomers with Unusual Behavior

A newly discovered star, located in the constellation Cepheus and around 16,000 light-years away from Earth, has caught the attention of astronomers with its strange behavior. The star, called RW Cephei, has recently started to brighten after experiencing a significant dimming period for the past two years. This unusual phenomenon has puzzled scientists, who have been studying the star for insights into its behavior.

According to Narsireddy Anugu, a staff scientist at the CHARA Array in California, the most likely explanation for RW Cephei’s dimming and subsequent brightening is the presence of a gas cloud. This cloud would have cooled as it moved away from the star, obstructing its light and causing it to appear fainter. However, the recent brightening suggests that the cloud has dissipated or moved away, allowing the star’s light to reach us once again.

RW Cephei is larger, hotter, and brighter than Betelgeuse, another well-studied star that exhibited mysterious dimming in 2019. Being one of the largest stars in the Milky Way, RW Cephei is approximately 1,000 times bigger than our sun. If it were to replace our own star, its outer layers would extend beyond the orbit of Jupiter. Despite its colossal size, the star appears minuscule in our sky due to its immense distance, appearing a million times smaller than a full moon.

Close-up images of RW Cephei, taken by the CHARA Array, reveal its irregular and blotchy appearance. This is a result of dark and bright patches across its surface, caused by a gas cloud that was expelled by the star. Further observations with the Apache Point Observatory in New Mexico suggest that the star’s dimming was more pronounced in visible colors compared to infrared, indicating that microscopic dust clouds potentially obstructed our view of the star.

Scientists believe that the recent gas cloud detected around RW Cephei could be one of many “grand eruptions” the star experiences. Each eruption causes the star to lose mass and undergo significant fluctuations in brightness. The fact that this particular eruption occurred in the direction of Earth has allowed astronomers to witness its full effects.

As scientists continue to study RW Cephei, they hope to gain a better understanding of the factors contributing to its unusual behavior. By unraveling the mysteries of stars like RW Cephei, astronomers can further expand their knowledge of stellar evolution and the immense complexity of the universe.

