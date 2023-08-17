Best AI Chat Apps for iOS Users

When using an iPhone, there are several AI chat apps available for iOS users. Some of the best options include OpenAI’s official ChatGPT, Bing AI Chat, and ChatOn.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is available as a free iOS app in the App Store. It offers similar functionality to the website but with some additional features. Users can submit their questions or requests by speaking into the app, using the audio icon, or by scanning text from a printed document or item. ChatGPT also allows users to access their chat history, copy responses, and provide feedback on the responses received.

Bing AI Chat, powered by GPT-4 through a partnership with OpenAI, is another popular AI chatbot app for iOS users. In addition to traditional search functionalities, Bing AI Chat allows users to have conversations with an AI chatbot. Users can ask questions, seek information, generate content, and even request image analysis or image generation. Similar to ChatGPT, Bing AI Chat offers features such as sharing responses, copying responses, and managing chat history.

ChatOn is another AI chat app that utilizes ChatGPT and GPT-4. It is available in both free and paid versions. The free version has limitations on the number of chats and responses, while the paid version offers unlimited chats and longer, more detailed answers.

Overall, these AI chat apps provide iOS users with convenient and efficient ways to interact with AI chatbots on their mobile devices. Users can easily submit questions or requests, access chat history, and explore additional features and customization options in each app.