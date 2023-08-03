Elon Musk Launches xAI as His Upcoming AI Company

In a surprising twist, the domain ai.com, previously redirecting to ChatGPT, now leads to Elon Musk’s new AI company called xAI. OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, had initially acquired the domain in February, aiming to establish ChatGPT’s association with artificial intelligence. However, Musk, one of OpenAI’s co-founders, has now taken control of the domain, making his company the center of AI.

The mission statement of xAI is to “understand reality,” indicating a potential intention to create an alternative to OpenAI’s woke chatbot. Musk had been planning to develop a rival system for quite some time, and the formation of xAI is a step towards that goal.

In recent months, the user base of ChatGPT has declined, possibly due to the availability of API and a general decrease in interest in the chatbot. This decline may have influenced Altman’s belief that acquiring the ai.com domain did not significantly boost traffic for ChatGPT.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has been attempting to secure a trademark for the term “GPT” since March. As there have been no recent developments in that case, the company has now filed for a trademark on “GPT-5,” indicating the possibility of a new model or product based on LLM technology.

In early 2018, Musk expressed concerns about OpenAI falling behind competitors like Google. His solution was to assume leadership of OpenAI and steer it towards success.

These recent developments come shortly after Musk changed the name of Twitter to X and redirected X.com to the social media platform. It seems that Musk is actively acquiring domain names and associating them with “X” and AI to assert his influence. However, it is crucial for him to prioritize the development and release of a competitive offering in the public domain to counter OpenAI’s technological hype.