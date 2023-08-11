Artificial Intelligence in Music: Nick Cave Criticizes ChatGPT

Legendary rock musician Nick Cave recently expressed his disdain for the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music. Known as the lead singer of Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Cave took to his blog to respond to fan questions about ChatGPT and its impact on the music industry.

Cave strongly criticized ChatGPT for rejecting the concept of creative struggle and undermining the depth and meaning artists bring to their work. He argued that relying on AI tools like ChatGPT for songwriting eroded the world’s soul and the spirit of humanity itself.

In recent years, artists like Cher and T-Pain have utilized AI programs such as Auto-Tune to modify their voices. However, the launch of generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, Midjourney, and Stable Diffusion has significantly expanded the use of AI in music creation. Even non-musicians can now create music using tools like Meta’s MusicGen, leading to an estimated 60% of recording artists incorporating AI into their music.

As generative AI gained popularity after the public release of ChatGPT in November, various industries, including music, gaming, movies, and television, began exploring ways to leverage this technology.

While some artists, like Grimes, have embraced AI in their music, they still caution against excessive reliance on AI tools. Grimes emphasized the importance of finding a balance to preserve creativity and learning, especially in areas like writing.

Recognizing the growing presence of AI in music, the Recording Academy updated its rules for the 2024 Grammy Awards to allow the use of AI tools in the music creation process. However, the Academy clarified that AI-generated material would not be eligible for an award, but music that involved contributions from AI could be considered.

While the Recording Academy remains open to AI in music, Nick Cave sees it as a temptation that undermines the creative spirit. He warns against the destructive impact of ChatGPT and similar AI technologies on the artistic process.

As the use of AI in music continues to evolve, artists, industry professionals, and organizations like the Recording Academy grapple with finding a balance between embracing the technology and preserving the essence of human creativity.