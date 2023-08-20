CityLife

The Power of AI Models

AI

Parenting Forum Mumsnet Creates AI Chatbot for Marketing Insights

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 20, 2023
Parenting Forum Mumsnet Creates AI Chatbot for Marketing Insights

Parenting forum Mumsnet has developed an AI chatbot called MumsGPT, which could potentially provide valuable data to advertisers for marketing campaigns. MumsGPT has been created using technology from OpenAI, the creators of the renowned ChatGPT chatbot. The chatbot will be utilized by executives to analyze posts from Mumsnet’s 10 million users dating back two decades. The gathered data is expected to be employed to guide policymakers on parenting matters and assist advertisers in targeting their marketing campaigns more effectively.

Initially, MumsGPT will not be accessible to the general public. However, Sue Macmillan, Mumsnet’s Chief Operating Officer, mentioned that while it is primarily a research tool, there is a possibility of opening it up to users in the future. The chatbot has already been utilized by Mumsnet in collaboration with skincare brands to study skin conditions experienced by women during menopause.

Mumsnet, mainly owned by founder Justine Roberts, currently engages a network of 20,000 users who participate in focus groups and product testing. The research and surveys conducted by Mumsnet also contribute to its political arm, which advocates for issues such as childcare. Analyses of posts on Mumsnet have revealed interesting insights, such as users often searching for holidays shortly after returning from one, contrary to the traditional belief that searches primarily occur in winter.

Data obtained from online forums and social media platforms have proved to be valuable resources for companies developing AI chatbots. This has resulted in some tension between these companies. For instance, Reddit, one of the largest message boards worldwide, has announced plans to charge companies that extract its data. Elon Musk has also criticized OpenAI, claiming that they are paying too little for access to Twitter’s data.

Mumsnet’s chatbot has been exclusively trained on data from its own website. According to the company, this approach helps the system avoid the issue of chatbots creating false information, known as the “hallucination” problem. Additionally, it helps counter the gender bias that can be present in some AI systems.

Mumsnet, known for its popular Q&A sessions with politicians, believes that the strength of AI tools lies in the quality and origin of the data they rely on. MumsGPT distinguishes itself through the richness and reliability of the data it utilizes.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

AI

The Reality of Artificial Intelligence: Separating Fact from Fiction

Aug 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Jobs

Aug 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha
AI

Killer Robots: Phone Scams on Steroids

Aug 20, 2023 Robert Andrew

You missed

News

The Role of IoT in Transforming Education: A Global Business Perspective

Aug 20, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S24: Rumors, Release Date, and Expected Features

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

The Importance of Exercise for Physical and Mental Health

Aug 20, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Overwatch 2 Addresses Review Bombing on Steam

Aug 20, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments