Parenting Forum Mumsnet Creates AI Chatbot for Marketing Insights

Parenting forum Mumsnet has developed an AI chatbot called MumsGPT, which could potentially provide valuable data to advertisers for marketing campaigns. MumsGPT has been created using technology from OpenAI, the creators of the renowned ChatGPT chatbot. The chatbot will be utilized by executives to analyze posts from Mumsnet’s 10 million users dating back two decades. The gathered data is expected to be employed to guide policymakers on parenting matters and assist advertisers in targeting their marketing campaigns more effectively.

Initially, MumsGPT will not be accessible to the general public. However, Sue Macmillan, Mumsnet’s Chief Operating Officer, mentioned that while it is primarily a research tool, there is a possibility of opening it up to users in the future. The chatbot has already been utilized by Mumsnet in collaboration with skincare brands to study skin conditions experienced by women during menopause.

Mumsnet, mainly owned by founder Justine Roberts, currently engages a network of 20,000 users who participate in focus groups and product testing. The research and surveys conducted by Mumsnet also contribute to its political arm, which advocates for issues such as childcare. Analyses of posts on Mumsnet have revealed interesting insights, such as users often searching for holidays shortly after returning from one, contrary to the traditional belief that searches primarily occur in winter.

Data obtained from online forums and social media platforms have proved to be valuable resources for companies developing AI chatbots. This has resulted in some tension between these companies. For instance, Reddit, one of the largest message boards worldwide, has announced plans to charge companies that extract its data. Elon Musk has also criticized OpenAI, claiming that they are paying too little for access to Twitter’s data.

Mumsnet’s chatbot has been exclusively trained on data from its own website. According to the company, this approach helps the system avoid the issue of chatbots creating false information, known as the “hallucination” problem. Additionally, it helps counter the gender bias that can be present in some AI systems.

Mumsnet, known for its popular Q&A sessions with politicians, believes that the strength of AI tools lies in the quality and origin of the data they rely on. MumsGPT distinguishes itself through the richness and reliability of the data it utilizes.