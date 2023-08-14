Multiverse Launches AI Jumpstart Course for Apprentices

Multiverse, a leading apprenticeship company, has announced the launch of AI Jumpstart, a new course designed to meet the needs of the AI-fueled workforce. The course will be available to all Multiverse apprentices in the United States and the United Kingdom, with no cost to current apprentices regardless of their field of study.

AI Jumpstart will be launching in September and will serve as a natural extension of Multiverse’s existing training modules in areas such as data analytics and software engineering. The company recognizes the growing importance of artificial intelligence (AI) skills in the workplace, with predictions suggesting that 80% of employees will be affected by AI in their work.

The new module aims to help apprentices identify opportunities to leverage AI in their roles and contribute to their organization’s digital transformation. It will cover the fundamental principles of AI, ways to apply AI in day-to-day work, and the ethical considerations of AI technology.

Multiverse’s investment in AI education comes at a critical time, as research shows that 83% of business leaders plan to provide urgent AI training to their staff. The company believes that a basic understanding of AI has become a core competency for the future workforce.

The AI Jumpstart course will utilize applied learning and enable apprentices to enhance their skills in AI, regardless of their specific program of study. By democratizing access to technological advances, Multiverse aims to help apprentices remain competitive in their industries and deliver value and impact for their partners.

About Multiverse:

Multiverse is a tech startup that aims to create a diverse group of future leaders by offering professional apprenticeships as an alternative to traditional university and corporate training. With partnerships with over 1,000 businesses, Multiverse helps individuals upskill or reskill, embraces digital transformation, and develops a diverse talent pipeline. Apprentices benefit from individualized coaching, applied learning, and a community of social, networking, and leadership opportunities. For more information, visit www.multiverse.io.