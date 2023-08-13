Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizing Supply Chain Management

Leading companies such as Unilever, Siemens, and Maersk are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to tackle the complexities of global supply chains. These companies are leveraging AI technology to negotiate contracts, identify new suppliers, and address issues related to environmental and human rights abuses in their supply chains. The development of generative AI technology has provided opportunities for further automation in supply chain management.

The COVID-19 pandemic and rising geopolitical tensions have emphasized the need for companies to closely monitor their suppliers and customers. Countries like Germany have introduced supply chain laws, requiring companies to monitor environmental and human rights issues. This has fueled interest and investment in AI-powered supply chain management solutions.

Generative AI, in particular, has been enabling companies to build chatbots and software that generate responses to human prompts. Maersk, one of the world’s largest container shipping companies, has invested in Pactum, a San Francisco-based business utilizing ChatGPT-like chatbots to negotiate contracts on behalf of Fortune 500 companies.

Siemens, a German industrial conglomerate, has also sought alternatives to Chinese suppliers. Through its partnership with Scoutbee, Siemens uses an AI-powered chatbot to locate alternative suppliers or vulnerabilities in its supply chain. Unilever, another customer of Scoutbee, has successfully identified new suppliers during China’s pandemic-induced lockdown.

Other companies, such as Altana, have leveraged AI technology to trace products back to suppliers globally. Altana has mapped connections between 500 million companies using customs declarations, shipping documents, and other data. This AI-enabled platform allows customers to track the origins of products and detect their usage in specific systems.

According to a recent survey conducted by logistics group Freightos, 96% of supply chain professionals plan to adopt AI technology. However, only 14% of executives were currently using AI in their supply chain management. There are concerns over potential job cuts as a result of AI implementation, with a third of respondents expressing these concerns.

The use of AI in supply chain management is expected to increase as companies realize its potential in mitigating risks, improving efficiency, and ensuring compliance with environmental and social standards.