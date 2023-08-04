Cybersecurity Risk: Understanding the Distinct Nature of IT Risk

Cybersecurity risk is unique among IT risks due to the presence of intelligent, adaptive adversaries. While traditional IT risks involve unthinking threats like system failures, cybersecurity deals with a different level of complexity and danger. It requires addressing second order chaos and risk, where adversaries constantly adapt their techniques and strategies.

Defending against cyber threats involves not only protecting against cyber attackers but also considering the implications for data leakage and data protection. This necessitates a multi-modal approach to defense, where artificial intelligence (AI) applications have a crucial role to play in changing the game.

An interesting exercise that highlights the importance of cybersecurity measures is a “test of porousness” conducted by a friend. In this experiment, employees were challenged to extract a unique data string from a company while emphasizing the originality of their methods. This exercise revealed that malicious individuals actively think and scheme to alter messages for exfiltration, using various means of communication such as Wi-Fi, mobile, browser, print, and more.

To effectively counter these threats, one must possess the cognitive ability to recognize the data string in its various forms and modes. Traditional data loss prevention (DLP) systems work independently to search for specific data types, but they fail to tie together different communication types to identify underlying signals amidst the noise.

This is where the artificial intelligence toolkit comes into play, employing machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), large language models (LLMs), and more. By using a multi-modal approach, AI can assist in better monitoring and protection of data. It surpasses the limitations of human capabilities in terms of time and patience, allowing for the identification of intelligent adversaries seeking to exfiltrate data through various channels.

Advancements in AI over the past decade have paved the way for its application in diverse fields, including writing, analysis, and graphics. These advancements have enabled the development of AI systems that can analyze and process different media types to detect signals of exfiltration and evasion. In essence, it allows for multi-modal monitoring that goes beyond traditional data loss prevention methods.

Furthermore, AI technology can be utilized to identify specific types of conversations and interactions, thereby enabling the detection of unauthorized use of AI models. This capability ensures that approved usage policies are followed and potential misuse is detected.

In conclusion, the distinct nature of cybersecurity risk necessitates a multi-modal approach to defense, where AI plays a vital role in augmenting human capabilities. By harnessing the power of AI, organizations can enhance their monitoring capabilities and effectively protect against evolving cyber threats.