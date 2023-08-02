Background Actors in Hollywood: The Growing Use of Digital Replicas

Working as a background actor on the Disney+ series WandaVision, Alexandria Rubalcaba found herself and other background actors having their faces and bodies scanned to create digital replicas. Rubalcaba recalls being instructed to pose in various ways in front of cameras on metal rigs behind glass. However, she was never informed about how or if her digital avatar would be used on screen, and she would not receive any payment for it. Rubalcaba expresses concerns that artificial intelligence (AI) may eventually replace background actors, leaving them without any roles.

This issue of AI potentially replacing background actors has been a significant point in the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike with studios, the largest labor dispute in Hollywood since the 1960s. Background actors, who do not have speaking parts and primarily contribute to the atmosphere of a scene, have found themselves caught off guard by the practice of body scanning. Some studios have offered one day’s pay for a background actor’s digital likeness, which they claim could be used indefinitely. However, studios contend that the digital replica would only be utilized for projects the performer was originally hired for, not for future productions.

The use of body scanning for background actors appears to be increasing in frequency. Several background actors interviewed by NPR reported being surprised by the requirement to undergo body scans, feeling that they had little choice in the matter due to the potential for retaliation. Many actors were also required to sign non-disclosure agreements.

While the exact implications of this growing trend are unclear, background actors are raising concerns about the future of their profession. The potential for AI to take over their roles is a significant point of contention in negotiations between the studios and SAG-AFTRA. As the strike continues, the fate of background actors and the use of their digital replicas remains uncertain.