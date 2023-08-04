Movie Extras Join the Fight for Better Pay and Job Security

The ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike has brought attention to the demands of principal actors and writers for better pay and job security, and now movie extras are joining the cause. These background actors are seeking contracts that protect them from the intrusion of AI in their careers.

Recently, NPR reported on the experience of Alexandria Rubalcaba, a background actor who worked on Disney Plus’s WandaVision. After four weeks on set, Rubalcaba and other movie extras were asked to step in front of cameras mounted on metal rigs and perform various facial expressions. The crew then scanned their faces and bodies for 15 minutes, with the intention of creating digital replicas. However, Rubalcaba was not aware of how or if her digital avatar would be used, and she likely won’t be compensated for it.

Rubalcaba expressed concerns about the increasing role of AI in the industry, fearing that it may eventually replace movie extras entirely. She questioned the lack of consent in becoming a digital avatar and spoke of her worries about being used in projects she has no control over.

Several other background actors interviewed by NPR shared similar sentiments. They were shocked when asked to undergo body scans and felt pressured to comply due to the fear of losing future job opportunities. While studios have offered to pay these actors for one day’s work, union officials are fighting for better compensation and advocating for more explicit consent regarding the use of their faces.

The usage of AI in the industry has been a contentious point of discussion. Some actors, like Brian Cox from Succession, have criticized AI as the worst aspect of the dispute. However, SAG-AFTRA is not categorically opposed to its usage and acknowledges potential benefits, such as actors being able to work on multiple projects simultaneously. Nonetheless, the union is determined to ensure background actors receive fair compensation and have greater control over how their likeness is used.

The issue of consent remains a sticking point. Studios typically ask for permission to digitally scan movie extras once, but union officials argue for obtaining consent each time. While film extras may not have speaking roles on camera, they are now using their voices to advocate for their rights and push for changes in Hollywood’s practices.