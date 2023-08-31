The Opportunities and Risks of AI in Healthcare

Artificial intelligence (AI) presents “exciting” opportunities in the field of healthcare, according to Greg Clark, chairman of the Science, Innovation and Technology Committee (SITC). AI is already being used in the NHS to read X-rays and help diagnose conditions faster. It also has the potential to personalize medicine and speed up the drug discovery process. However, Clark warned that policymakers must consider the risks to safety and take measures to safeguard against them.

The SITC recently published an interim report on its inquiry into AI governance, outlining 12 risks associated with the technology and providing guidance on policy shaping to address them. Some of these risks include perpetuating societal biases, sharing personal information without consent, and generating misleading content. There is also ongoing debate about how AI should access large datasets and who would be liable for any harm caused by third-party AI.

The UK government has already allocated £150 million in funding to support research on how AI can benefit clinicians, and the NHS has expressed its commitment to exploring more uses for the technology. However, the SITC has called for greater urgency in developing policy on AI governance to maintain public confidence. Clark emphasized that driving policy thinking alongside tech development is crucial to prevent a backlash that may hinder the benefits of AI in healthcare.

Clark pointed to the Warnock Report on fertility treatment as an example of the UK taking a proactive approach to controversial issues. By addressing the challenges surrounding a new technology or practice early on, public confidence can be instilled, leading to more successful adoption.

