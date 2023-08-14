Carnegie Learning Hosts Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp

Carnegie Learning in Pittsburgh is offering high school students the opportunity to participate in The Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp. The bootcamp, which aims to teach the fundamentals of AI, will be led by trained volunteer corporate mentors. Students will learn about artificial intelligence, its everyday applications, and the ethical implications of AI systems such as TikTok recommendations, smart-home assistants, facial recognition, and self-driving cars. They will also work with open source tools to develop their own AI applications. The camp is open to underserved high school students and does not require prior experience in computer science, programming, or robotics. The four-week boot camp will take place on Saturdays from October 14 to November 4. The Mark Cuban Foundation and Carnegie Learning will provide food, transportation options, and laptops for students to use during the program. Interested students can apply online before September 8.

No Injuries in Crescent Township Garage Fire

A fire broke out in Crescent Township on Crest Drive, resulting in the destruction of a garage. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries from the incident. The fire, which occurred early Monday morning, also caused damage to the siding of a nearby house. Further details about the cause of the fire are currently unavailable.

Pittsburgh’s Girls Fire Camp Sees Triple the Attendance

The second annual Girls Fire Camp in Pittsburgh experienced a significant increase in attendance compared to its first run last year. Pittsburgh Public Safety officials reported that the program, aimed at closing the gender gap in firefighting, tripled its participation. Fire Chief Darryl Jones presented certificates to 16 girls who completed the camp, which included training in CPR and Stop the Bleed, obstacle course practice at the Fire Training Academy, and a ride on the city’s fire boat. The camp is designed to provide participants with insight into the requirements of becoming a firefighter.

Police Warning After Vehicle Break-ins at North Park

After a series of vehicle break-ins at North Park, Allegheny County police are urging people not to leave valuables in their cars. Three vehicle break-ins were reported at the park last Thursday. Police advised individuals with information about the thefts to contact county police through their tip line or social media. Authorities highlighted that organized groups target parks, walking trails, and gyms because individuals often leave their wallets, purses, and other valuables unattended in their vehicles.