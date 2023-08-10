CityLife

Chipmaker AMD Positioned for Growth in AI

Aug 10, 2023
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has been identified as an “emerging growth opportunity” in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), according to Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. The firm’s investment strategist, Daniel Skelly, has added AMD to the company’s equity model portfolio, highlighting its leadership in chip end markets with potential AI tailwinds.

Skelly believes that AMD’s success in CPUs will extend to servers and other end-side markets, as the company continues to gain market share from competitors through the launch of competitive and timely releases of new chips and supporting product roadmaps.

Despite reporting an 18% revenue decline compared to the previous year, AMD’s second-quarter results exceeded analysts’ estimates for both earnings and revenue. Skelly views the results positively, as the company indicated improving business conditions in the second half of the year. He anticipates a cyclical recovery in AMD’s core end markets by 2024, with the potential for material AI revenues that could support estimate revisions.

While Skelly had previously been underweight on the semiconductor sector due to demanding valuations, he now sees an opportunity to gain more exposure to the chip sector following a 6% pullback in AMD shares after its second-quarter earnings announcement. He believes that AMD’s current valuation, trading at approximately 27x consensus F24E EPS, is compelling given its potential for growth in CPU/GPUs and its ability to drive new incremental share from AI applications.

Despite the company’s positioning as an “AI beneficiary,” Skelly notes that AMD still trades at a meaningful discount compared to other stocks in the same category. As of Thursday, AMD shares were up 0.8%, and the stock has experienced a year-to-date surge of over 70%.

Please note that the original article has been summarized and rewritten for formatting purposes, and all quoted information, author information, and sources have been removed.

