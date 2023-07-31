Morgan Stanley Upgrades Adobe on Potential AI Benefits

Morgan Stanley has upgraded Adobe Systems Incorporated to overweight from equal weight and raised its price target to $660 per share. This indicates a potential upside of nearly 25%. The stock has already climbed over 57% year to date.

Analyst Keith Weiss believes that Adobe, despite being “late to the party,” can still benefit from integrating artificial intelligence (AI) across its product offerings. The introduction of GenAI products, such as Firefly, along with improvements to flagship applications, strengthens confidence in Adobe’s ability to innovate.

Weiss also highlighted the potential of Adobe Creative Cloud, which could drive the company’s earnings-per-share compounded annual growth rate to around 17% from 2022 to 2025. With its strong software franchise, Creative Cloud is well positioned to incorporate Generative AI functionality into the workflows of its subscribers. This integration would enhance customer engagement and provide an opportunity for additional revenue streams.

By leveraging AI-powered products, Adobe can further enhance its already established product portfolio and drive growth in the coming years.

(Source: CNBC)