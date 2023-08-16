Companies Quantify Revenue and Cost Benefits of Generative AI

An analysis by Morgan Stanley revealed that companies utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI) have been able to quantify the financial gains of this technology. The study examined first-half financial results and earnings calls since July 1 from companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. Out of these firms, 29 companies demonstrated the revenue potential of generative AI, while 36 companies quantified the cost or productivity improvements.

Although technology giants like Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft were included in the list, non-tech companies were also identified as benefiting financially from adopting generative AI. According to Morgan Stanley analysts led by Edward Stanley, these companies ranged from energy firms expediting material discovery to industrial companies managing equipment failures to healthcare organizations accelerating drug discovery.

A few reporting companies provided insights into the financial gains achieved through the use of AI or generative AI. Alphabet reported an expansion in its total addressable market and growing demand for its generative AI offerings, which resulted in a customer increase of more than 15 times between April and June. Meta noted a 7% increase in overall time spent on Facebook’s platform, driven by AI-recommended content from non-followed accounts. Microsoft shared that over 11,000 customers are currently using its Azure OpenAI Service, with nearly 100 new customers added daily in the most recent quarter, highlighting a 26% YoY increase in organizations relying on their AI-powered solutions.

Intesa Sanpaolo, an Italian bank, expects to generate a benefit of €0.5 billion ($0.54 billion) in gross income from 140 AI use cases in the next couple of years. Ceridian HCM, an HR software company, reported a 10% gain in overall productivity in customer support with its generative AI tool successfully answering 85% of customer questions. VAT Group, a Swiss valve manufacturer for semiconductors, anticipates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32% in AI-related revenue over the next five years. AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical company, saw accelerated drug development through their in-house AI-enabled tool, reducing lead times from 9-12 months to 5-6 months, and aiming for further reductions to under 3 months. Comstock, an energy and materials company, experienced significant time and cost savings in material selection through AI, reducing the decision-making process to less than a day and under $10,000, compared to 10 years and $10-100 million. Vertiv, a provider of data center services, received AI-related orders valued in the tens of millions of dollars. Life science company Bruker estimates that $75 million of their 2023 revenue will be driven by AI trends.

Morgan Stanley emphasized that AI-based technologies have the potential to drive productivity gains and coincide with robust top-down market returns. The analysts noted 47 quotes from management teams during the second quarter of 2023 referencing efficiency improvements and productivity gains from employee training.