Should Investors Be Cautious with Artificial Intelligence Stocks?

There is a significant amount of hype surrounding the latest developments in artificial intelligence (AI), but investors should exercise caution, according to Edward Stanley, head of thematic research in Europe at Morgan Stanley. Stanley and his colleague Matias Ovrum studied 70 market bubbles over the past century to determine how investors should approach the AI industry. While they believe in the long-term potential of AI, they caution against blindly investing in high-flying AI-linked stocks due to potentially elevated valuations and the current hype cycle.

Stanley’s research into past market bubbles, such as the dotcom bubble, shows that investors should approach multiyear themes with patience. Rushing into high-flying AI-linked stocks may not be necessary, as historical evidence suggests investors could wait to gain a better understanding of the likely winners and still capture a significant portion of the equity upside.

Stanley and Ovrum found that the recent surge in AI-related stocks, particularly chipmaker Nvidia, has been more dramatic than average. Comparing this rally to past market bubbles, they suggest that tactically, the current AI stock market boom may be in its later stage.

The analysts draw parallels between the recent excitement around AI and economist John Maynard Keynes’s beauty contest analogy. Keynes argued that participants in a beauty contest would not necessarily choose the woman they believed to be the most beautiful. Instead, they would choose the one they thought others would select. Such herding behavior is also seen in markets and is one of the reasons behind the formation of bubbles. In the case of AI stocks, this “annual beauty contest” is contributing to the current euphoria.

While caution is advised in the short term, Stanley believes that AI remains one of the most attractive investment themes in the market in the long run. He points to signs of consumer and enterprise “stickiness” compared to previous hype cycles, as well as impressive user adoption of open-source AI models. The exponential phase of trial and error in building applications on top of these models indicates the significant potential for AI.

In conclusion, while AI offers promising long-term potential, investors should exercise patience and be cautious in the short term. Despite the current hype, strategic investment decisions are crucial to navigating the AI market and maximizing returns.