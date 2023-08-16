Federal Government Uses AI in Chatbots, National Security, and Veterans’ Mental Health

During my internship at CDT, I analyzed federal agency AI inventories and identified areas where improvements could be made. I found three noteworthy examples of how the federal government is utilizing AI:

1. Chatbots: Several federal agencies are employing AI-powered chatbots to assist the public in navigating their websites. This is especially important given the increasing popularity of generative AI like ChatGPT.

2. National security: The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is using AI for security and surveillance purposes. The State Department, on the other hand, is using AI to detect potential mis- and disinformation.

3. Veterans’ mental health: The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is utilizing AI to predict mental health outcomes, including suicides and overdoses.

In terms of chatbots, I reviewed 20 agency inventories and found that seven of them mentioned the use of chatbots. Some chatbots are designed to help users find information on agency websites, while others serve a customer service role by answering questions. The use of generative AI by chatbots raises concerns about the accuracy of information provided to individuals seeking public benefits. Agencies must exercise caution when integrating generative AI into their existing chatbots.

DHS and the State Department are employing AI in various activities related to law enforcement and immigration. USCIS uses AI to verify information in immigration-related applications and forms, while ICE is developing a platform called RAVEn to support its mission. However, there are concerns about the accuracy of AI-generated data and the potential for mistakenly flagging individuals based on inaccurate information.

In terms of national security, DHS CBP is utilizing AI for surveillance purposes, including the use of Autonomous Surveillance Towers to detect movement along the border. It is important to consider the ethical implications of AI-powered surveillance and ensure the accuracy of data collected.

The VA’s use of AI to predict mental health outcomes is concerning. While it has the potential to identify individuals at risk, it raises questions about privacy and the appropriate use of AI in sensitive healthcare settings.

Overall, the federal government’s use of AI in chatbots, national security, and veterans’ mental health presents both opportunities and challenges. It is crucial to address concerns regarding accuracy, privacy, and ethical implications to ensure responsible and effective use of AI technologies.