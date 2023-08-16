Skylum Announces Exciting New Features Coming to Luminar Neo

Skylum made waves in the photography community in July 2019 with the release of Luminar 4, featuring its groundbreaking Sky Replacement tool. The feature was a game-changer for photographers, offering an easy way to replace bland or cloudless skies. Luminar 4’s success propelled Skylum to introduce more advanced AI features, including background removal, lighting changes, focus stacking, panorama assembly, and aligning brackets for HDR.

Despite competition from other editing software companies, Luminar Neo remains at the forefront when it comes to sky replacement. Adobe has also dabbled in AI, with impressive features of its own. However, Skylum has continued to innovate and expects to announce several exciting additions to Luminar Neo in the coming months.

One of the forthcoming features is GenErase, a next-generation Erase tool that removes unwanted distractions from images while intelligently replacing them with content-aware tools. This tool preserves the integrity of photos by seamlessly filling in gaps with textures and elements that match the surrounding area.

SceneExpand, another new tool, allows users to extend the boundaries of their photos, breaking free from traditional aspect ratios and unlocking new creative possibilities. By adding more breathing room, photographers can create panoramic landscapes or enhance their favorite images.

SceneSwap is another feature on the horizon, enabling users to replace specific elements in their photos, such as the sky or foreground, with high-quality AI-generated visuals that blend cohesively with the rest of the composition.

Skylum also plans to introduce Water Enhancer, which enhances water features in aquatic scenes, giving landscape photos greater visual impact, and Studio Light, a creative tool for portrait photographers that replicates lightning effects achieved in expensive studios.

Additionally, Neon and Glow will allow photographers to incorporate visually striking neon elements into their compositions, overcoming inadequate lighting conditions and elevating their creations.

The new version of Luminar Neo will feature a refreshed and redesigned user interface to enhance the overall user experience.

Skylum acknowledges the ongoing controversy surrounding AI in photography. However, they believe that AI should be seen as an opportunity rather than a threat. While AI can assist in improving images and saving time, it cannot replace the creative ideas, personal touch, and experience that make a photograph truly special.

The new features and platform upgrades of Luminar Neo will be available to subscribers of the Pro, Explore, and Ultimate plans. The additions will be gradually incorporated over the next few months, starting with the introduction of Studio Light.

Luminar Neo can be obtained through a monthly or annual subscription plan or through a perpetual license. Existing lifetime license owners can choose to switch to the Pro subscription at a discounted rate or purchase the 2023/24 Creative Journey Pass, which provides access to all new features until August 16th, 2024.

Skylum continues to push the boundaries of AI technology in photography and invites users to join them on their journey to expand the realm of photography.