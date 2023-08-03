Moonware Develops AI-Powered Ground Operations System for Airlines

Los Angeles-based startup Moonware is looking to revolutionize ground operations in the aviation industry with its AI-powered operating system called HALO. The system aims to coordinate ground operations in real-time, reducing delays, airfield congestion, and plane turnaround time. HALO considers variables like distance, departure and arrival times, and crew availability to automatically dispatch crew and equipment.

To achieve this, HALO mines three main data streams: real-time flight information, crew schedules and task allocation, and ground positions and movement of the crew and vehicles. The software uses cell phones and low-cost GPS trackers to track the precise locations of all components involved in the airfield workflow.

Moonware’s vision extends beyond software as the company plans to introduce autonomy into all aspects of ground operations, from baggage transportation vehicles to pushback tractors. However, their immediate focus is on launching the OS with commercial airlines, starting with those that insource their ground operations teams, such as Delta Airlines and United Airlines.

Moonware recently secured $2.5 million in pre-seed financing from investors, including Third Prime, Zero Infinity Partners, Lorimer Ventures, and Plug and Play. They are also in discussions with the U.S. Air Force to address their ground ops coordination challenges.

The first deployment of HALO will be with a major European carrier, servicing around ten flights a day. Moonware plans to expand across airline hub airports, expecting a network effect as more hubs adopt the system, leading to significant time savings for airlines. In the future, Moonware aims to introduce autonomy into ground ops as new forms of transportation, like electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, become operational.

Moonware believes that airports will become hubs for various modes of air travel, and the needs for servicing these aircraft will vary. HALO offers a streamlined solution to manage the different servicing needs, ensuring compatibility across different types of aircraft.

