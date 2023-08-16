Montana Digital Academy Introduces Artificial Intelligence Course

English, math, and science are core subjects in schools, but as technology advances, the courses offered in the classroom need to keep up. The Montana Digital Academy (MTDA) is taking a step forward by introducing an Artificial Intelligence course for high school students.

MTDA executive director Jason Neiffer believes that Fall 2023 represents an important time for schools to respond to artificial intelligence. The MTDA offers over 100 courses to K-12 students across Montana, providing access to subjects that may not be available locally.

The new Artificial Intelligence course aims to give students a foundation for understanding and keeping up with evolving technology. Neiffer believes that learning about AI is just as important as the core curriculum, as it can enhance a student’s studies and bridge any learning gaps.

MTDA Assistant Director and Curriculum Director Mike Agostinelli highlights the importance of teaching students how to use AI for good. The program aims to help students understand the ethical implications of AI in society.

The online course will cover crucial areas such as the history and future of AI, exploration of career fields, and ethics. It aims to educate students about the positive impact AI can have if used ethically.

MTDA sees this course as a step forward in navigating the ever-expanding world of artificial intelligence. Agostinelli emphasizes that AI is here to stay, and it’s important for society to embrace it and use it for good.

To enroll in the MTDA “Artificial Intelligence in the World” course, or any other courses offered by the academy, interested individuals should speak with their student’s school leaders.