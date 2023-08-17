AI Assistants: The Next Generation

The AI assistant landscape is undergoing a transformation as companies and startups recognize the need for more advanced and helpful virtual assistants. Amazon is working on a large language model similar to OpenAI’s GPT-4 to enhance its Alexa voice assistant. Meanwhile, Google plans to “supercharge” its Google Assistant with AI technology resembling Bard, its chatbot powered by algorithms.

One intriguing startup in this space is Moemate, an assistant compatible with macOS, Windows, and Linux. Moemate takes the form of an anime-style avatar and utilizes models like GPT-4 and Anthropic’s Claude to provide users with the best answers to their questions. What sets Moemate apart is its ability to go beyond text prompts and directly observe a user’s PC screen.

Though this feature raises privacy concerns, Moemate’s developer, Webaverse, claims that chat logs and preferences are stored locally on the device. However, they also note that certain data, such as PC specifications and unique identifiers, may be used for legal purposes and investigating illegal activities. Allowing software access to everything a user sees and does presents risks, even in the best-case scenario.

Despite the privacy concerns, Moemate offers a robust and customizable experience. Users can personalize avatars, animations, synthetic voices, and responses. They can even build custom character models and share them with other Moemate users. The assistant’s “personality” is shaped by various text-generating models, and users can choose from different synthetic voices.

Moemate also caters to Twitch users, offering features such as displaying the number of subscribers and interacting with chat messages. While it excels at answering basic questions, its capabilities are dependent on the selected text-generating model. Moemate’s ability to capture and analyze a user’s screen is a notable game-changer. It can provide assistance and context based on what’s visible on a user’s screen, saving them the trouble of explaining their needs.

Although the system is not perfect, Moemate can summarize recipes, webpages, and complicated topics without requiring users to copy and paste text. It can also provide detailed information on various settings visible on the user’s screen.

As AI assistants evolve, the next generation of virtual assistants like Moemate aims to provide more personalized and context-aware experiences. However, privacy concerns and the potential misuse of user data remain important factors to consider.