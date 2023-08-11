Modular: The Startup Aiming to Break Nvidia’s Grip on AI Chips

Modular, a startup founded by former Google and Apple employees, is in talks with investors, including General Catalyst, to raise Series A funding. The funding round is expected to value the company at around $600 million.

Modular’s software is designed to challenge Nvidia’s dominance in the market for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The surge in AI activity has created a high demand for GPUs used by companies like Microsoft and smaller AI startups. Nvidia, the leading supplier of GPUs, also provides Cuda, the dominant software for writing machine-learning apps that only works with Nvidia chips.

Modular aims to make it easier for AI developers to train and run their machine-learning models on chips produced by other companies, such as AMD, Intel, and Google. By offering an alternative to Nvidia’s software, the startup hopes to alleviate the strain on the supply of GPUs and provide more options for AI developers.

One of the major selling points of Modular is its founding team, which includes co-founder Chris Lattner. Lattner is well-known for leading the creation of Swift, the programming language that powers many of Apple’s products. His expertise and experience in the industry make Modular an attractive investment opportunity for potential investors.

The new funding round comes just three months after Modular launched its flagship software product. With the surge in AI activity and the growing demand for alternative AI chips and software, Modular has positioned itself as a potential disruptor in the market. Investors are optimistic that the startup will be able to capitalize on the current trends and provide innovative solutions to the AI industry.

Modular’s goal to challenge Nvidia’s dominance over AI chips and provide more options for developers could bring about significant changes in the industry. As the company continues to attract potential investors, it is set to become a major player in the evolving AI market.