Moderate Democrats in the House of Representatives Form Working Group on Artificial Intelligence

Moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have established a working group focused on artificial intelligence (AI) to address the question of potential restrictions on the technology. The New Democrat Coalition announced the formation of the group in collaboration with the Biden administration, companies, and fellow lawmakers. The aim is to develop sensible, bipartisan policies concerning this emerging technology.

Artificial intelligence has been in use for several years, but its popularity surged earlier this year with the introduction of ChatGPT, which utilizes generative AI to create human-like prose using data. While acknowledging its strengths, lawmakers are also assessing ways to mitigate potential harms, especially with regard to national security.

The group will be led by Representative Derek Kilmer of Washington state. Vice chairs include Representatives Don Beyer of Virginia, Jeff Jackson of North Carolina, Sara Jacobs of California, Susie Lee of Nevada, and Haley Stevens of Michigan.

In July, the White House announced that AI companies such as OpenAI, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms had voluntarily committed to implementing safety measures. These measures include watermarking AI-generated content to enhance the safety of the technology.

Meanwhile, in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated that lawmakers would be hearing from developers, executives, and experts later this year to explore possible legislative safeguards.

The objective of the working group is to address the potential challenges posed by the rapid advancement of AI technology while also maximizing its benefits. By collaborating with various stakeholders, the group aims to formulate policies that strike a balance between innovation and safeguarding against potential risks.